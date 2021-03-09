It has been a while since we have heard anything about localization of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, but there has finally been movement. Courtesy of a report from Gematsu, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster has been rated by the ESRB, the organization responsible for applying ratings to video games in the United States. Hopefully this means that we will be getting a release date announcement for Western audiences here soon. The title is rated M for Mature, and has the content descriptors “Blood, Partial Nudity, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, and Violence.”

The full ESRB content description reads:

This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of a student transformed into a half-demon in Tokyo. From a third-person perspective, players explore Tokyo, interact with demons, and engage in turn-based battles with enemy creatures. Players use melee attacks, magic spells, and demons’ abilities to kill enemies. Battles are sometimes frenetic, accompanied by screen-shaking effects, bursts of lights, and impact sounds. Some sequences depict additional acts of violence and blood: a bloodied man snapping a character’s neck; characters lying in corridors, stained with streaks of blood; a character wearing the skinned faces of his victims. The game contains some sexual material: topless female demons; a demonic creature with a phallic-shaped head and torso; demons with suggestive traits referenced in text (e.g., “Succubus”; “They visit women in their sleep and have sexual intercourse with them”; “Like their mother, they have sex with men at night”; “The victims won’t wake up during sex…”). The word “f**k” is heard in the game.

It was revealed back in the summer of 2020 that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster would receive a release outside of Japan, but there has been very little in the way of information dropping since then, even after the game released in Japan last October. With this ESRB rating, hopefully more information will be incoming. Originally released on the PlayStation 2 back in 2003, this beloved entry in the franchise is thankfully seeing a new light with this remaster and we couldn’t be happier. The remaster will also see some new faces, such as Dante from Devil May Cry.

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is set to release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime this spring. Did you play the original? Are you planning to check out the remaster when it is released? Let us know in the comments way down below.

[Source: ESRB; Via: Gematsu]