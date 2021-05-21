The Weekly Rewind – Overwatch 2, Lies of P, & TimeSplitters

It’s really hard to keep up with all the news that comes out each week, even for a website that prides itself on trying to cover every piece of PlayStation news that is released. With that in mind, we have decided to help everyone out with a little recap of the big news from this week, along with some news that we didn’t get around to cover but that you might be interested in knowing. Here is the weekly rewind.

While the team at Blizzard have detailed a lot of the added PvE elements that Overwatch 2 will bring to the table, they’ve been relatively quiet about the PvP side of the game. A new lengthy PvP-focused live stream brought to light a lot of new elements that Blizzard is working on for the competitive aspects of Overwatch 2. The biggest of these changes is a reduction in team composition, going from the current 6v6 down to 5v5. They also showed off a new New York map, and detailed some of the other changes and design thoughts that are dictating their dev process.

Neowiz and Round 8 Studios have released an announcement trailer for its new Souls-like game, titled Lies of P. The game is planned to release for the PlayStation 5, as well as PC, Google Stadia, and Xbox Series X in 2023. It will center around a dark re-telling of the classic Pinocchio, set in a fictional world during the Belle Epoque era.

Deep Silver reformed the studio behind the TimeSplitters franchise, Free Radical Design, and they will be working on a new TimeSplitters game. The studio will be head by its original founders, Steve Ellis and David Doak. While the new game is not yet in development, Ellis confirms that there is “a plan for the next TimeSplitters game” in the works.

Square Enix has announced that its People Can Fly-developed game, Outriders, surpassed 3.5 million unique players in its first month on the market. The sci-fi RPG shooter, which released on April 1st, is on track to become the publisher’s “next major franchise.”

Take-Two Interactive has said that it plans to release four “immersive core experiences” from “proven and new franchises” in fiscal 2022, which ends on March 31st, 2022.

Uncharted creator, Amy Hennig, and her canceled Star Wars project colleague, Todd Stashwick, are working with a “core team of industry veterans” on a new action-adventure game.

Akiba’s Trip Hellbound and Debriefed Coming to North America on July 20 for PS4, PC, and Switch.

Reina & Jericho Time Travels announced, a metroidvania game following woman’s journey to save her love.

Former Epic and Blizzard Veterans Join Forces to Create Lightforge Games

Super Bomberman R Online, with free online Battle 64, Coming May 27

