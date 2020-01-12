Blizzard Entertainment Vice President, Jeff Kaplan, has said that Overwatch 2 will be a full-fledged sequel but one that doesn’t disregard the original like sequels to multiplayer games tend to do. We already know that the upcoming title will offer a shared PvP experience with the original but Kaplan pointed out to GamesRadar that Overwatch 2 will come with “full-featured” PvE and new content exclusive to the sequel.

“We’re introducing full-featured PvE that will include a complete ‘story experience’ with a full set of story missions pushing the narrative of Overwatch forward through gameplay for the first time,” Kaplan told GamesRadar. “We’re also working on a highly replayable cooperative feature we call Hero Missions that will be powered by a progression system that will allow each hero to level up and gain new powers.”

In a recent issue of EDGE magazine, Kaplan explained Blizzard’s vision for Overwatch, revealing that he sees the IP as a universe rather than a single game.

Our vision for Overwatch has always been to create inspiring heroes, to embrace inclusivity, to reward teamwork, and to inspire our players towards a bright and hopeful future. We’ve always thought of Overwatch as a universe, not just a single game. The original game was the first expression of Overwatch, but we dream of what other forms of media could feature Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A release date has yet to be announced but rumor has it that it’ll be out sometime this year.

[Source: GamesRadar]