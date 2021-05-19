Uncharted co-creator, Amy Hennig, and her canceled Star Wars project colleague, Todd Stashwick, are working with a “core team of industry veterans” on a new action-adventure game.

As spotted by GamesRadar, this update came from Stashwick on Twitter, where he announced vacancies for a Senior Animation Engineer and a Senior Software Engineer for Unreal Engine at Skydance Media – the new studio built by Hennig and fellow industry veteran Julian Beak.

I’m working with @amy_hennig and a core team of industry vets on an exciting action/adventure game. Seeking folks that want to push-state-of the art animation tech: https://t.co/GnqmA1YyeF. Also If u have extensive Unreal Engine experience see more here: https://t.co/3OjTQZ2lFF. pic.twitter.com/wQJ8Jjwphf — Todd Vaxwick (@ToddStashwick) May 17, 2021

Descriptions of the jobs reveal that Skydance is working on “a high quality, AAA single-player story-driven action-adventure game built using the Unreal Engine.” A brief description of the new studio states that it’s “laser-focused on premium action-adventure games with rich, compelling stories.”

“Our first productions will tap into the traditions of adventure cinema to create an engaging, energetic experience that captures the spirit of TV and film to excite both gamers and non-gamers alike,” reads the job advertisement. “These games will be best-in-class for both visual fidelity and innovative gameplay on the latest console platforms and PCs.”

Skydance aims to keep its AAA team small in order to “maintain the highest levels of familiarity, trust and effectiveness.” The current team is comprised of veterans with an average experience of 20 years in the video games industry.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the project.