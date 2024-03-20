Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Story Trailer Revealed

Skydance New Media and Marvel have unleashed a story trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, which sees a brand new Marvel adventure with Captain America and Black Panther in World War II.

Set in occupied Paris, the narrative-driven action-adventure title will feature a quartet of playable characters, including Cap and Black Panther. You can see it in action with the showcase story trailer below.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer

As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will assume the role of four central characters: a young Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.

The new story trailer was revealed at Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote on March 20, 2024, where Skydance New Media and Epic Games announced their ongoing collaboration to bring state-of-the-art visuals to Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Showcasing the latest features of Epic’s Unreal Engine 5.4, Skydance New Media unveiled the trailer as well as a special sneak peek of a key scene between Captain America and Black Panther in Occupied Paris.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be released in 2025.