Atlus has announced that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will release in the West on May 25th. First announced in July 2020, the title will release on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The remaster’s standard edition will cost $49.99 and the digital deluxe edition will cost $69.99. The latter includes:

Full game download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry series

Chronicle Pack Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner series Note: The Chronicle Pack is available in the base game for PlayStation 4 and Switch versions. It is free downloadable content for the Steam version only.

“Merciful” difficulty Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack “Little Master’s Mercy” “Master’s Expectation”

Shin Megami Tensei Background Music Pack “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei” (two songs) “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei II” (two songs) “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei IV” (two songs) “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse” (two songs)



Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster features remastered 3D models and backgrounds, additional difficulty settings, ability to save progress wherever you want, choice between English and Japanese voiceovers, and an alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha. The Western release will also include fixes and patches that were implemented following the Japanese release.

An official overview is as follows: