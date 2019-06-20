The latest title from EA Sports has officially been unveiled. NHL 20 looks to include some major changes to the long-running franchise, including a mode inspired by the recent battle royale craze. Of course, a new EA Sports title also means a new athlete will be gracing the cover, and NHL 20 will feature Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Accompanied by a striking purple hue, Matthews is actually the first Maple Leafs player to grace the cover of an NHL title. In addition, we have a release date, one that falls in line with the rest of the series. You’ll be able to test your stuff on the rink on September 13, 2019.

There’s more to an NHL game than what’s on the cover, however. NHL 20 looks to feature plenty of additions to the series. The most notable new feature is perhaps the ominously-titled “Eliminator” mode. It will have 81 (yes, 81!) players facing off in a “survival tournament bracket.” It will be playable in both Ones and Threes.

That’s not the only addition coming to NHL 20, either. Some refinements are being made to improve upon NHL 19‘s foundation. After numerous fan requests, EA Vancouver is making Ones compatible with local multiplayer this time around! The in-game commentary is also getting a refresh, including an all new “Play of the Game” feature that will highlight the very best moments from each match.

NHL 20 is also getting inspiration from its cousin, FIFA. Squad Battles are being added to Hockey Ultimate Team, giving you the opportunity to form the ultimate squad. It won’t just be hockey stars taking part, either; expect musical artists, “hockey influencers,” and even athletes from other sports!

NHL 20 is just the latest EA Sports title releasing in the latter half of 2019. Madden NFL 20, featuring Patrick Mahomes on the cover, will be released in August. While it doesn’t have a cover star yet, FIFA 20 will release later in September. And of course, NHL 20 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Preordering the Ultimate Edition, however, will get you three days’ worth of early access.

[Source: EA]