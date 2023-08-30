NHL 24 Trailer Details New Pressure System, Gameplay Changes

EA Sports has released another NHL 24 trailer, this time diving into some of the team has made to the gameplay.

NHL 24’s pressure system includes bonus for offense

The latest video for NHL 24, which will come out on October 6, 2023 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, details some of the bigger changes they’ve made to some of the biggest gameplay factors in NHL 24.

Check out the latest NHL 24 trailer below:

Up first is a brief touching on the previously announced Exhaust Engine, which aims to offer up “a complete revamp of the EA Sports NHL gameplay experience,” according to EA Sports in its press release. This revamp includes tweaks to gameplay that offer up more realistic offensive opportunities and attack zone time.

From there, EA Sports details the pressure meter that is found in NHL 24. This meter is clearly visible on the ice when players are on the offensive side of the rink and fills up the more you stay there in any given possession.

If you fill the bar up completely, you’ll get an adrenaline boost, which increases your teams passing, shooting, and speed for 30 seconds. On the flipside, the players on defense will see a stat decrease, and become a bit slower and more sluggish.

EA Sports also touched on their approach to making sure goal-scoring variety is different from years past. Previously, players would often wait for the perfect moment to try and score instead of being a bit more loose, and the developer hopes to change the predictability of goals from the past entries.