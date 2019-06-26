Along with announcing Shadowkeep as the next big expansion to the Destiny universe, as well as Destiny 2 going free-to-play with New Light, one of the biggest pieces of news about Bungie’s future updates to Destiny 2 was the addition of cross-save functionality, allowing players to take their characters, items, and progress across platforms. In preparation for cross-save to come later this fall, Destiny 2 is going to be facing some major downtime on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The Destiny 2 servers will be going offline at 7 am Pacific on the morning of June 27. Maintenance is expected to conclude at 7 pm Pacific, meaning that Destiny 2 will be down for a full 12 hours. The downtime will include both Destiny 1 and 2, as well as the entire Destiny API, meaning that third-party apps and web services will also be offline for the duration. Bungie.net and the Destiny companion app will also be offline.

Over on Reddit, Bungie Community Manager Dylan Gafner (known as dmg04) said that there would be additional maintenance windows in the lead up to Shadowkeep in the fall, but that Bungie wasn’t able to talk about timing or length of these down times.

There’s a bit to do on the back end to prep for fall and Cross Save. We’ll have a few more maintenance windows. No current details on length or dates just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do. Cheers, to a bright future.

Thursday’s window of server down time is purely back end maintenance, so don’t expect any changes to the game when it comes back online. Bungie also won’t have any additional information on cross save just yet, but they assure players that information will be coming ahead of September’s big update. Bungie’s taking control of its own destiny going forward, now that its completely independent, and downtimes like these are in preparation of cross save and other huge changes coming to the series. We may not be able to play Destiny 2 for a full day, but it’s in the interest of a vastly improved game coming soon.

[Source: Bungie]