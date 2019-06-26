A new independent studio has been founded by PUBG Corporation to create a new game set in the same universe as PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds. Striking Distance will be headed by Glen Schofield, previously of Sledgehammer Games and Visceral Games. According to Schofield, Striking Distance will craft “an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe.” His pedigree includes multiple Call of Duty games and the beloved (and long dormant) Dead Space series.

According to Schofield, the new game will go beyond the battle royale genre, which could be a welcome change of pace for those looking for a more narrative-driven adventure. Below, you can find the official announcement on the PUBG Corporation’s Twitter page.

Today we’re excited to introduce Striking Distance, a brand new game development studio headed by industry luminary @GlenSchofield. pic.twitter.com/vjkENfT2Jk — PUBG (@PUBG) June 26, 2019

Since the studio was just founded, it’s going to be a while before it’s up and running with a fully functional team. Schofield mentioned that the company has begun the hiring process and is looking for talent to start development on the untitled PUBG project.

Not much else is known about the studio, the title of the upcoming game, what the development schedule will look like, or which platforms the game will appear on.

It’s a good thing to see new studios pop up like this, especially with the talent behind such beloved series. It’s nice to have a clear vision right away, so we know what to expect later on. PUBG is still massively popular, selling millions of copies since its release; that alone will give this new project a head start.

We’ll report back when we find out anything else about Striking Distance and its new game in development.

[Source: Twitter]