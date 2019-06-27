Ben Walke, Community Manager for Star Wars Battlefront II, revealed DICE has made some temporary changes to Capital Supremacy on Naboo, in an effort to prevent crashes. Since the previous update, players have been reporting crashing issues on Naboo when transitioning from ground to ship phase. Until a full fix can be provided, a bandaid has been applied.

Here’s Walke’s tweet, which goes over the three changes.

We’re tweaking Capital Supremacy in Star Wars Battlefront II to help the crashing issue. Increase tickets required on the ground phase from 50 to 100

Reduce bomb timer to 20 secs, down from 100

Ticket bonus for boarding is up to 3 per boarding person, up from 1 pic.twitter.com/A24LJQa2PF — Ben Walke (@BenWalke) June 27, 2019

Star Wars Battlefront II recently saw a massive update to the game. It added new reinforcements for both the Separatists and the Galactic Republic. Droidekas were finally introduced into the game, and the Republic received the TX-130 tank to aid them in battle. Many different changes were also made to the game’s Heroes and Villains, which further balanced out the gameplay on both sides. As was mentioned above, the new Naboo map was added into the game’s Capital Supremacy mode, although it didn’t come without its bugs.

