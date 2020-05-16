Star Wars Battlefront II received its final content update towards the end of April but over 50,000 fans (at the time of this writing) have signed a petition urging DICE to release more paid downloadable content to keep it going.

“Star Wars Battlefront II is one of the greatest video game redemption stories of all time,” reads the petition. “From a disastrous launch to a complete success, the transformation of the game is inspiring to all Star Wars fans and gamers alike. Unfortunately, the game was cut short while still having so much potential for wonderful new content.”

We all know how petitions go, but it didn’t stop fans from spamming the developers with links to it on Twitter, prompting a response from DICE producer Ben Walke.

“You keep posting this to me but I’m not sure what you want me to do with this?” Walke responded to a fan. “The team has seen it, but it’s not our call. I really love that almost 30K of you have signed it [at the time of this tweet], but over 200k signed the alternative petition to this 2.5 years ago. Perspective.”

You’ll be forgiven for thinking this story came from an alternate universe where fans, not the publisher, want more paid content for a game that sparked an international debate on microtransactions.

As expected, Walke’s response was met with criticism from fans who argue that “new maps, heroes, skins, private matches, private servers, etc. are a must” for Star Wars Battlefront II.

What do our readers think?

[Source: Newsweek]