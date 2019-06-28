Days Gone has received its first weekly challenge. It involves facing an endless horde, meaning players will need to bring their best weapons and explosives if they want to survive the Freakers and get a high score worthy of bragging rights. Each week, more challenges will be added into the game, giving fans more of a reason to keep coming back to the virtual Pacific Northwest. As we previously covered, weekly challenges will allow players to earn various rewards.

The update also fixes some lingering bugs too. Lisa won’t be getting stuck in the house during the “Lots Of Sick People” mission. You’ll get to grab your loot in the “You Don’t Want To Know” mission now. Bend has also changed the button used to pick up a weapon from Square to Triangle thanks to player feedback.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Surrounded” is the first DLC challenge drop! It’s you VS. an endless Horde of Freakers! Survive the Horde as long as possible by utilizing your weapons, traps, and the environment. Increase the time on the timer by taking down Freakers and maximizing your score!

Each week on Friday, we will unlock a new challenge for you to master! (Will confirm day/time)

Earn a Bronze, Silver, or Gold rank to earn credits to buy new characters, custom accents, and rings

Once you complete a challenge, you will earn that challenge’s Patch which will be permanently shown on Deacon’s jacket in both challenge and story mode!

Free new custom accent has been added to our story mode, “Farewell Mongrels”

New trophies have been added exclusive to the new weekly challenges

Progression Issues

Lisa will not get stuck on the house terrain during the mission ”Lots Of Sick People”

After finishing the objective in “You Don’t Want to Know”, you should be able to properly loot your bounty

General Fixes

Picking up and swapping weapons on the ground has been changed to the “Triangle” button

A fix has added to fade away the Stat Upgrade and Trust Level banner from the player’s UI

Swarmers and the Horde should now vault through windows properly

The Breaker’s AI should function correctly when traps are utilized

Leaving flashback missions should now retain your melee weapon and proper ammo count

Rendering issue has been resolved with a certain set of NPCs

Localization fixes

Various bug fixes and miscellaneous crash fixes

Are you excited to try your hand at the first weekly challenge in Days Gone? Which rewards do you want to earn the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up the game yet, you can purchase Days Gone on Amazon.

[Source: Reddit]

