Developer Bugbear Entertainment announced the demolition racer Wreckfest in August 2016. At the time, the title was set for an unspecified spring 2017 release date. Clearly, such a time came and went without Wreckfest hitting the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One as planned, though it did release on PC in 2018. Now, however, the title has a solid launch date attached to it for console players. Racing fans can take on the demolition derby on August 27, 2019 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Wreckfest will launch with two different versions. The game’s standard edition will costs consumers $39.99. Meanwhile, the digital deluxe version, which includes Wreckfest’s Season Pass, has a $60 price tag. The Season Pass is set to feature a whole host of content, such as 20 new vehicles and 20 additional roof decorations. Other car customizations will be included in the Season Pass, as well. Armor and rims serve as but a couple of examples.

To see Wreckfest in action, check out the title’s brand-new trailer featured in the video below:

In a press release, Bugbear Entertainment’s CEO and Creative Director Janne Alanenpaa had the following to say about Wreckfest finally arriving on console platforms:

It’s a great day! Bugbear Entertainment has been working hard on Wreckfest and we are happy to finally welcome the console players to the racing tracks. We’ve improved the PC version from 2018 tremendously, new tracks, cars, option, customizations and more—it’s the best banger racing experience ever.

Wreckfest looks as though will offer quite the wild thrill ride, which comes as no surprise when taking Bugbear’s pedigree into consideration. This is, after all, the team responsible for FlatOut, FlatOut 2, and FlatOut: Ultimate Carnage, the latter of which is an enhanced port of the sequel. Interestingly, Ultimate Carnage launched for the PlayStation Portable under the title of FlatOut: Head On.

Due to its recent acquisition of the studio, THQ Nordic will publish Wreckfest on consoles for Bugbear Entertainment.

