Dark Horse Studio and Perfect World Games have announced that their free-to-play battle royale game, Don’t Even Think, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on Wednesday, July 10th.

Don’t Even Think is an asymmetric player-versus-player survival game set in 2037 AD during a time of recession and turmoil around the world. With natural disasters adding to humanity’s woes, countries are resorting to seeking assistance from a security company called DET-i that is known to simulate “all kinds of extreme disasters” in Prism City.

Check out a trailer and key features below:

Key Features

Join the DET-i: We provide everything you wanted! Take a look at what the world outside has turned into. You gotta be quick on your feet, you know damn well what the DET-i can offer you. You want your family to worry about your life? Join the DET-I: We provide everything you wanted!

Take a look at what the world outside has turned into. You gotta be quick on your feet, you know damn well what the DET-i can offer you. You want your family to worry about your life? Join the DET-I: We provide everything you wanted! Man up! This will be your new life now. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what merits you’ve earned in the past. Whether you were homeless, bullied, bankrupt, or a criminal, here, you do what you’re supposed to do! Man up! This will be your new life now.

It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what merits you’ve earned in the past. Whether you were homeless, bullied, bankrupt, or a criminal, here, you do what you’re supposed to do! Man up! This will be your new life now. You’ll never get what you want standing like a fool here. Fired a gun before? Or you are waiting for me to pray for you? Get your ass to the battlefield, go get shot, lose a few parts. You’ll never get what you want standing like a fool here.

Fired a gun before? Or you are waiting for me to pray for you? Get your ass to the battlefield, go get shot, lose a few parts. You’ll never get what you want standing like a fool here. Shut up, hold your breath, and don’t bite the bullets! Remember! Curiosity kills the cat! You see the tower? Don’t even think about climbing it. Weird scene? Don’t wet your pants. Shut up, hold your breath, and don’t bite the bullets!

Dark Horse Studio has said that Don’t Even Think‘s North American launch is just the first step, hinting that it’ll release in other regions in due course. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Gematsu]