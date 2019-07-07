Bethesda has announced that it’ll be making a number of changes to Fallout 76 with patch 11, which will make it easier for newcomers to get started.

Due out in mid July, the update will allow characters under level 25 to fast travel by paying fewer caps, and those under level 15 will have a higher disease resistance. In addition to this, Bethesda will tweak some of the early challenges so that they reward players with items and resources that’ll help with their survival.

Creature difficulty will also be reduced in certain regions within the Ash Heap, the Savage Divide, and Toxic Valley so players don’t have to face high-level enemies at an early stage. There are a couple of more adjustments that Bethesda has planned to ease newcomers into the game but we’ll have to wait for patch notes for more information.

As detailed by the developer, patch 11 highlights also include:

FOOD AND SPOILAGE We’re making a pair of changes that will help you more easily get to the food and drinks you’ve scrounged together before their expiration dates pass. After the update, raw food items and fluxes will last 50% longer before spoiling. Additionally, your food and drinks will no longer lose condition after you fast travel. IMPROVED ITEM DESCRIPTIONS Legendary items will now display all their current attributes, rather than just the first, whenever you view those items in trade, vending, or container menus. Additionally, when you view crafting recipes or mods in the inspect, trade, vending, or container menus, you’ll now see the description for the item they create. POWER ARMOR IMPROVEMENTS After Patch 11 you’ll be able to activate Stealth Boys while wearing Power Armor. We’re also adding a new “Enable Power Armor HUD” option to the Display settings that will allow you to decide whether you’d like to view the Power Armor HUD or standard HUD while using Power Armor. BULK JUNK AUTO SCRAPPING Bulk junk items in your inventory will be safe from the “Scrap All Junk” option after patch 11. However, bulk junk will continue to be automatically scrapped as needed while you are crafting or repairing.

We’ll update our readers when patch 11 goes live.

For more on Fallout 76, check out our hub.

[Source: Bethesda]