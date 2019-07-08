Given Bungie’s love for the number 7, July 7th is an understandably important day for the developer and its fans. Known as Bungie Day, the studio took the opportunity this year to announce the Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph for year two. This year’s Moments of Triumph event will be similar to previous iterations, celebrating the past year’s worth of content and allowing players to earn in-game and real-world rewards for completing certain tasks and achievements in Destiny 2. Like every year, there’s another shirt to earn to commemorate your dedication as a Guardian, though new this year are a Seal and Title to be unlocked for the most dedicated of players.

While they haven’t yet detailed what exactly players will need to do to complete the Moments of Triumph, the titles of the Triumphs at least offer some clues about what you should be working on. When Moments of Triumph officially kicks off tomorrow at reset, all of the requirements will be unveiled. Here’s the list of the 20 Triumph titles for this year:

Triumphs

Legendary Valor

Crucible Pinnacle Arms

Vanguard Pinnacle Arms

Nothing Left to Say

The Vault

Mythic

Gambit Pinnacle Arms

Inheritance

O Murderer Mine

Valiant Savior

Going the Distance

Prime Fashion

Bedazzled

Solstice of Heroes Triumphs

Strike Spelunker

Exotic Arsenal

Gun for Hire

Challenger

Fashion Hero

Above and Beyond

Master Smith

We can speculate about a lot of these Triumphs and what they might entail, including earning pinnacle weapons and completing various endgame activities, such as the Raids. The separate section for Solstice of Heroes may not be available until the Solstice of Heroes event goes live on July 30. Bungie will have more details about this year’s Solstice of Heroes in a blog post on July 24. From the descriptions of the rewards, however, it seems like those Triumphs will still be required for the Moments of Triumph shirt and to get a full completion in the event.

Complete one Moment of Triumph, earn the Moments of Triumph 2019 Emblem

Complete 5 Moments of Triumph, earn the Moments of Triumph 2019 Sparrow

Complete 10 Moments of Triumph, earn the Moments of Triumph 2019 Ship

Complete 15 Moments of Triumph, the Moments of Triumph T-Shirt offer becomes available

becomes available Complete ALL Moments of Triumph, unlock the Moments of Triumph 2019 Seal and Title

Every Destiny 2 owner will have the ability to earn the in-game rewards without needing to own Forsaken or the Annual Pass. For the Moments of Triumph shirt, you will need to own Forsaken to earn enough Triumphs to get it. And finally, for the Seal and Title, and to finish off this year’s celebratory event, you’ll need to own the Annual Pass as well. Players can redeem the discount code for their shirts on Bungie Rewards.

Moments of Triumph will be available in Destiny 2 from July 9 to August 27, 2019. Players who earn the shirt will have until September 30, 2019 to purchase it. After Moments of Triumph ends, it’s only a short time until Shadowkeep, the next major Destiny 2 expansion and a massive reinvention of the game, launches on September 17.

[Source: Bungie]