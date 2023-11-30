Destiny 2 ‘Starter Pack’ Microtransactions Pulled After Backlash

Destiny 2 has run into yet another controversy after Bungie released a $15 “Starter Pack” with an embarrassing assortment of in-game items. The backlash was swift, prompting yet another apology from the developer, who has now pulled the Starter Pack from stores altogether.

Destiny 2 microtransactions controversy comes amid dwindling player base

Bungie offered the Starter Pack — which includes three exotics, three cosmetics, and some materials — as a way to onboard new players. However, Destiny 2 players have pointed out that the entire pack is useless, and players can simply earn the materials offered in no time by playing the game.

“We’ve heard your concerns and agreed that there are other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should want to dive into first,” Bungie wrote in its mea culpa, announcing that it has now removed the Starter Pack. But it was a bizarre decision to begin with, considering the studio has admitted that Destiny 2 has hit a rough patch with a dwindling player base yet continues to make decisions that further dampen the experience.

We’ve heard your concerns and agreed that there are other parts of Destiny 2 that new players should want to dive into first before chasing these Exotic weapons, cosmetics, and upgrade materials. — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) November 29, 2023

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie has delayed The Final Shape following a large number of layoffs. The studio also admitted that it had lost players’ trust.