Bungie Details Destiny 2’s Future Following Layoffs

Bungie has written a new blog post addressing player feedback and outlining its path forward for Destiny 2 following what has been a turbulent few months at the storied studio. The post comes just days after massive layoffs at Bungie left numerous employees from across the company scrambling to find new work.

Bungie says it’s lost the trust of Destiny 2 players

In a new blog post on Bungie’s website, the Destiny 2 development team has shared its sadness at the departure of so many colleagues, though the recent layoffs aren’t directly mentioned, and outlined a new vision for the game moving forward. Acknowledging the concerns many players have expressed about Destiny 2’s seasonal content and the game’s Lightfall expansion, the development team states, “We know we have lost a lot of your trust.” The post goes on to claim that Bungie hasn’t done enough in recent times to “surprise and delight” fans of the game, with the Destiny 2 team promising to rectify that before the release of The Final Shape in June 2024.

Vowing to make The Final Shape into one of the studio’s best games to date, the post notes that there are currently over 650 people working on the recently delayed expansion. Though the post presents a positive picture of the future of Destiny 2, little was revealed about how exactly Bungie plans to revitalize the underperforming looter shooter. More details about the studio’s “bigger, bolder, and brighter vision for The Final Shape” will reportedly be revealed following the launch of the next Season in November. Destiny 2 is losing players, according to current and former employees, and the recent round of layoffs could potentially spell trouble for The Final Shape despite the developers’ optimism.

Between mass layoffs at the company and a lukewarm reaction by players to recent content added to Destiny 2, 2023 has proven to be a tough year for Bungie. Like its acknowledgment from earlier this year that Destiny 2’s approach to PvP maps isn’t working, this new blog post shows that Bungie is aware of its shortcomings and is working to fix them. Whether the studio can make the needed changes and get back on track before the reported release of Bungie’s new IP in 2025, though, is still unclear.