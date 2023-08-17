Destiny 2’s Approach to PvP Maps Isn’t Working, Bungie Admits

Bungie has issued a mea culpa to Destiny 2 players, admitting that its current approach to PvP isn’t working and that there’s room for improvement when it comes to communicating with fans. However, the studio reiterated that it would maintain a tough stance against employee harassment.

Bungie will make changes to Destiny 2 PvP map releases in 2024

Following a poor response to its recent State of the Game communication, Bungie’s Joe Blackburn took to Twitter to apologize for not meeting fan expectations and acknowledged that dev communication isn’t up to the mark. Blackburn promised more transparency and better communication going forward but stressed that Bungie would do everything in its power to continue protecting its community and employees.

Blackburn is referencing numerous incidents over the years in which its employees were harassed, causing the studio to quit engaging with fans on sites like Reddit. One particularly nasty case of real-life harassment saw the studio take legal action against the perpetrator, winning a landmark judgment.

Trying something different, yall have 15 minutes to chat? pic.twitter.com/wzB6xqJPGU — Joe Blackburn (@joegoroth) August 15, 2023

As far as PvP is concerned, going forward, Bungie will release a single map pack that’ll be free for everyone.

“It’s clear that the — sort of — slow trickle of PvP maps isn’t having the effect we want, and although it gives an injection of PvP maps every so often with the ecosystem, it’s also forcing one new map a year, which means that we’re trying to build a map which can do everything, which means it can’t be good at anything.”

This approach will change starting in 2024 because Blackburn says developers need time to figure things out.