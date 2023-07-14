Bungie Wins Landmark Lawsuit Against Destiny Player Who Harassed Employees

Bungie has won a major lawsuit against a racist Destiny player who doxxed and harassed its employees and their families. The developer had the book thrown at one Jesse James Comer, who now owes nearly $500,000 to Bungie after being found guilty of terrorizing employees at their homes. Comer has also been barred from making any contact with Bungie employees going forward.

Bungie’s lawsuit against Destiny player sets new precedent

Kathryn Tewson, who was part of the team that helped Bungie track down Comer, posted about the legal win on Twitter. According to the lawsuit, Comer left threatening voice mails for a Bungie employee who is not being named, uncovered their home address and set up unwanted deliveries, and continued his harassment campaign against other employees — all because Bungie highlighted a black content creator on Twitter.

Comer not only threatened to kill employees but also left racist voice messages and demanded that Bungie release Destiny DLC in which players can kill black people. To execute his harassment campaign, Comer used the TextNow anonymous phone service. Last August, a judge ordered TextNow to reveal Comer’s identity given his harrowing conduct.

According to Tewson, Comer wasn’t as bold in real life and decided not to show up in court. The judge recognized that his conduct wasn’t merely online trolling or a prank, and ruled in favor of Bungie, setting a new example against the doxxing and harassment culture that often plagues the gaming community online.