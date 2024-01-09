Spider-Man 2 MJ Face Model Addresses Harassment From Players

Stephanie Tyler Jones, the face model of MJ in Marvel’s Spider-Man 1 and 2, has released a statement decrying stalking and harassment from players. A bunch of folks crossed boundaries last weekend, with one calling Jones’ workplace and demanding to speak to her, prompting a response from her and Insomniac Games.

Trolls previously attacked Spider-Man 2 intern over likeness to MJ

In a statement published on Instagram, Jones said that she appreciates the response to her role in Spider-Man games but is no longer an actively auditioning actor or model. However, some fans continue to cross the line, making Jones feel “uncomfortable and unsafe.”

“The shoots I do now are purely a creative outlet for myself and a way to collaborate with friends I love,” part of Jones’ statement reads. “My skincare page is not for Spider-Man or MJ fans. Please respect that I am a human being trying to make a living just like you.”

You can read the full statement below:

spider-man fans are the weirdest people of all time..



This is Mary Jane's face model btw… pic.twitter.com/VdO26gRX74 — Miles ⧗ (@vinewoodmiles) January 8, 2024

Insomniac Games’ James Stevenson took to Twitter in Jones’ support, decrying doxxing and harassment.

I shouldn't have to say this, but don't harass game developers, voice actors, mo-cap performers, or face models (or anyone else). Don't message them directly, and especially don't track down phone numbers or personal information in an attempt to contact them. — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) January 9, 2024

Prior to this, trolls attacked a former intern at Insomniac Games just because she looked like MJ, labeling her a “self-insert.” Embarrassing and abhorrent, to say the least.