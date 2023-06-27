New Bungie IP Expected to Release in 2025

At least one of Bungie‘s new game IP is expected to release in 2025, according to an internal Microsoft presentation. The Xbox maker mentioned this in a profile it created for Bungie when it was considering reacquiring the Destiny studio alongside numerous others including Housemarque and Sega.

Could Bungie’s new game be the previously-leaked “Matter?”

It’s been known for a while that Bungie is working on a number of projects outside of Destiny, one of which has now been revealed to be a revival of its Marathon IP. At least one of the project was long rumored to be a brand new IP, and according to Microsoft, it should be out by 2025.

Back in 2018, internet sleuths discovered that Bungie had filed a trademark application for something called “Matter.” No further information was ever made public, and it’s not known whether Matter is still in development or has been canned. Job descriptions posted by Bungie over the years suggest that several unannounced projects not related to Destiny were in the incubation phase, and as previously unearthed by TweakTown in March 2022, at least eight open job positions directly mentioned new IP.

Bungie has since been acquired by Sony but as part of its terms of agreement, the studio’s games will remain multiplatform. It’s unclear if this also applies to games funded and/or published by Sony.