Ed Boon Gives Fans First Look at Mortal Kombat 11 Sindel

Ed Boon, the co-creator of the long running, massively popular Mortal Kombat franchise, gave fans a look at one of the new characters coming to Mortal Kombat 11 on his Twitter feed. Sindel’s new and improved look is shown off in the latest render. (It also seems to suggest she could be a Revenant.)

Have a look at the tweet for yourself!

If you are unfamiliar with Sindel, she made her first appearance in Mortal Kombat 3. She is the mother of Kitana and was the Queen of Edenia before her kingdom was overrun by Shao Kahn and his forces. After her kingdom was overrun, her husband was murdered in cold blood, and Kitana was adopted by Shao Kahn. Sindel then committed suicide instead of becoming Shao Kahn’s wife. She was brought back to life by Shang Tsung under Kahn’s orders, but with no recollection of her past. Kitana managed to reminder, causing her to turn against Kahn.

Sindel is just one of many characters who will make their way into Mortal Kombat 11. We previously looked at many of the new characters that will be added into the fighting game in the coming months, including Spawn and Night Wolf. Unlike Sindel, however, they haven’t made any public appearances yet.

Recently, Shang Tsung, voiced by and modeled after Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, the man who played the character in the 1995 film, Mortal Kombat, was added into the game. He arrived just in time for the Season of Blood, which allows players to compete in ranked matches to earn unique loot and rewards. Depending on their place at the end of the event after completing sets of in-game challenges, they get some specific gear pieces and costume options that they could not find elsewhere in the game.

[Source: Twitter]