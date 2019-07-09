Tuesday’s are usually exciting for Destiny players when weekly reset shifts over to a new week of content and activities, but this week is particularly special. Along with Destiny 2 update 2.5.1.1, Bungie launched the Tribute Hall and Moments of Triumph, which give Guardians plenty of things to do as they pursue accomplishments and a new (well, returning) Exotic pulse rifle.

To start the Tribute Hall, head over to Werner on the Leviathan Barge on Nessus and interact with the chest next to him to get an Invitation. You’ll be able to go to the Tribute Hall which is beside the Leviathan icon, and while turning in Tributes, it will unlock the beginning of the quest for Bad Juju. Today’s update also launches the Moments of Triumph, which will run through August 27, 2019. The Moments of Triumph event is a celebration of the last year of Destiny 2, and like most years, Guardians can earn in-game rewards and a real-world shirt to memorialize their accomplishments. To start this year’s Triumphs, just check out the Triumphs page in-game.

There were a few other changes made in this update as well, including some fixes to bugs and cheeses (RIP to the Menagerie chest grind and Gauntlet grenade launcher exploits). There was also a big shift to clan experience to better disperse XP rewards across in-game activities. Here are the rest of the patch notes:

Destiny 2 Update 2.5.1.1

CLANS

Added clan XP rewards to the following: Strikes launched from the Director Black Armory forges Escalation Protocol (requires completion of Level 7 and players must open the chest)

Rebalanced clan XP rewards Raid: 2,000 Raid lair: 1,500 Nightfall: 1,000 Crucible: 500 Strikes: 500 Patrol: 250 Story: 250 Adventure: 250 Heroic adventure: 500 Forge: 500 Menagerie: 1,000 Reckoning: Tier 1: 500 Tier 2: 750 Tier 3: 1,000 Escalation Protocol: 750 Gambit: 500 Public events: 250 Blind Well: 250



SANDBOX

Outbreak Perfected can no longer generate nanites when shooting immune targets

Fixed an issue where magazine size indicators didn’t display the proper arrows when changing magazine perks on some Machine Guns

Fixed an issue where the Sturm’s Accomplice perk would not reload Sidearms other than Drang or Drang (Baroque)

Fixed an issue where the Sturm’s Accomplice perk would play excessive reload audio on kill when paired with Drang or Drang (Baroque)

Fixed an issue where Season 5 Vanguard Pulse Rifle Nightshade wasn’t available after Season 5

Fixed an issue where 21% Delirium was gaining stacks of Killing Tally from shooting persistent destroyable objects

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue where players could reach an advantageous out-of-bounds spot during Crucible matches on Emperor’s Respite map

CROWN OF SORROW

Fixed an issue preventing players from activating the Witch’s Vessel objects in Crown of Sorrow encounters

MENAGERIE

Players will no longer be able to use their Chalice to gain multiple rewards within the same Menagerie run

In the Gauntlet encounter of the Menagerie, only living players will be given credit for completing a lap

Fixed an issue where Werner’s weekly bounties no longer gave powerful rewards

Fixed an issue where Rune Bonus II for the Chalice was not always refunding a rune

Fixed an issue causing the chests on the Barge to reset on Sunday

EVERVERSE

Fixed an issue causing Seasonal Eververse armor to drop from Eververse bundles with random perks

Players who currently have randomly rolled Eververse armor will retain the perks that are on them

Players affected by the Jubilant Bright Engram issue during the Revelry event can now pick up bundles containing any missing Jubilant Eververse armor pieces from the Seasonal store tab

GENERAL

Progress toward the “Platforms Spawned” objective of the Truth quest will no longer be reset on a fireteam wipe

Vex Oracles for the Mercury public event will now detonate appropriately when destroyed

Eater of Worlds Crystals guarding Argos have returned to their normal, larger size

Fixed an issue where some players could infinitely reset their Infamy rank

Players who are idle in too many Gambit matches will once again receive matchmaking suspensions

Fixed an issue where /join and /invite commands were not always working on PC

Fixed an issue preventing the Drifter/Vanguard Allegiance quest from progressing Meat’s back on the menu, Guardians

Fixed an issue where waypoints persisted on Ikora and Drifter after completing the Allegiance quest

Will you be earning your Moments of Triumph shirt for Destiny 2 year 2?

[Source: Bungie]