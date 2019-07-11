Been thinking about getting into live streaming and becoming the next Ninja, but don’t have the right equipment to start your fledgling streaming career? Elgato is offering huge discounts on its suite of streaming products during this year’s Amazon Prime Day, and they’ve already detailed what and and when these deals will be.

It’s not just the streaming devices that are on sale. Elgato is also dropping the prices of its lighting solution and green screen. I’ve you’ve already got a setup that allows you to stream games, maybe you’ll want to try being on camera next. There’s a lot to be said for a good lighting setup and a green screen to cut out the background.

You can follow the links to each of the deals on Amazon below. These deals are for the US Amazon. Some of these products already have discounts on them right now, and it’s unclear if the Prime Day discounts will be on top of these prices or just from the retail price. Either way, these are some of the best deals you’ll be able to get on high-quality streaming products. If you need deals in other regions, Elgato has listed those out on Reddit as well.

Elgato US Amazon Prime Day Deals

Make sure that you come back on the right day in order to get the deals you want. Most all of the Elgato Prime Day deals will only be live on July 15, but the Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock will be available for the whole 48 hours of this year’s Prime Day.

If you’re looking for more Amazon Prime Day video game deals, keep it tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle. We’re going to be showcasing the best discounts on video games and associated accessories and products from Prime Day this year. We’ll be announcing them on the site as well as posting deals on our social media channels, so keep an eye out. There are already some great deals on some big games, and Prime Day is looking to be a lot better than it’s been in previous years.