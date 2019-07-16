Several weeks after the roll out of PS4 Firmware Update 6.71, Sony has released the platform’s next round of small improvements with Firmware Update 6.72. The latest update goes live today, and weighs approximately 440MB in size; meanwhile the recovery update comes in at about 995MB. Like countless other incremental changes, this update merely counts as a system software update to improve upon the PS4’s systems performance. Many may recall that update 6.71 did the exact same thing with the exact same file size attached to it.

Sony’s last firmware update of any significance launched with Firmware Update 6.50 earlier this year in March. It brought with it a number of improvements, chief among them being remote play support for iOS devices. For a brief look back at what 6.50 consisted of, check out its update notes in the list below:

Major Features:

You can now enjoy Remote Play on iOS devices. You can use(PS4 Remote Play) to connect to your PS4 system from devices such as smartphones and tablets. Download(PS4 Remote Play) from the App Store

Other Features:

You can now choose 720p when you broadcast using Niconico Live.This service is available only in certain countries and regions

You can now change the button assignment to perform “Enter” operations from thebutton to thebutton. Select(Settings) > [System], and then select the checkbox for [UseButton for Enter].This option is available only for specific countries and regions.

With the introduction of the long-awaited PSN ID name change feature being implemented this past April, the wishlist for wanted PS4 features has somewhat dwindled. What might a Firmware Update 7.00 bring that’s of any import? We can’t be too sure, especially considering the company may be saving some of its heavy hitters for the next console generation. However, rumors suggest Sony could have a few tricks up its sleeve, specifically where Trophy progression and PS Store improvements are concerned.