After months of anticipation, leaked set photos, and official images, the time has finally come. With San Diego Comic-Con 2019 underway, Netflix has released the debut trailer for its The Witcher television series.

See Henry Cavill’s Geralt battle the odds in the video below:

While plenty of Geralt of Rivia is shown on the screen, not much is heard from him. So there’s still the question of what he’ll sound like. However, for now, it shouldn’t be too much of a worry, especially with the primary focus being on character and story as far as The Witcher’s debut trailer is concerned.

As has been repeatedly noted, Netflix is not adapting the celebrated CD Projekt RED game series, which is set after the events of the seventh book in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of short stories and novels. Rather, the upcoming television show will be a direct adaption of Sapkowski’s books. Much of this is on display in the trailer featured above. For instance, a scene near the trailer’s end hints at a pivotal moment in the first collection of short stories, The Last Wish, wherein Geralt and Yennefer of Vengerberg fight a Djinn. It essentially seals the deal on their love for one another, due to a simply made wish.

Speaking of Yen, she’s on display as well. Ciri also makes a few appearances, as does a woman in the dinner scene who appears to be Ciri’s mother. Of course, it won’t all be family drama. The book series, like the games, places magic, politics, war, and the horrors of humanity front and center. From the looks of the trailer alone, it appears as though at least those key pillars will faithfully be translated to the small screen.

The Witcher on Netflix still lacks a solid release date, but is expected to begin streaming at the end of this year.