During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Hideo Kojima had a few choice words to say about the Battle Royale genre and his upcoming game, Death Stranding. Thanks to the transcription from Twitter user, @kalai_chik, we have the scoop on what was said during the panel. When asked about Death Stranding, Kojima noted:

The easiest way to make money is to make a game where everyone is on an island trying to shoot each other. I don’t want to make that.

Kojima was then asked about not making a game that is similar to something before, to which he responded:

There’s no reason to create something that’s already there. I want to create something that gives more inspiration to the world. Like Hollywood movies where some don’t live with you. People just digest and consume. What I do is make something that’s difficult to chow down when you digest my work. What happens when I release my game or when Nicholas [Winding Refn] releases a movie, we get criticism or praise. But you think about it 10 years later same as Bladerunner or Space Odessey.

Kojima went on to discuss the idea of creativity and how it’s “dictated by algorithms.” He noted that it’s important to counter that.

Q: Why is it important to you not to make a game that’s similar to something before?

H: There’s no reason to create something that’s already there. I want to create something that gives more inspiration to the world.

During that same panel, we got word that Keanu Reeves was originally suggested for Mads Mikkelsen’s role in Death Stranding, but Kojima ultimately “wanted Mads.” Kojima also revealed the game’s final box art, which features Norman Reedus’ character Sam “Porter” Bridges on the cover.

Death Stranding will be released on November 8, 2019 exclusively for PS4. You can preorder through Amazon here.

What do you make of Kojima’s comments about the Battle Royale genre? Do you agree? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Twitter via Segment Next]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.