During a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, Hideo Kojima unveiled new information about Heartman’s character in Death Stranding, who we first saw in the game’s release date trailer.

Film director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) will be playing the role of Heartman, a character with a strange heart who is stuck in a loop where he dies every 21 minutes. With an EKG strapped to his chest to revive him, Heartman is able to spend three minutes on the other side of life where he searches for his family. When the time is up, he’s revived and has 20 minutes of real life to enjoy.

Heartman lives in a nice apartment that houses a special collection of items such as movies and music that he can enjoy in 20 minutes.

“I make movies and when I work with actors, it’s flamboyant and colorful and warm, and then I come here and it’s like, ‘Take your clothes off. We’re going to paint your face with dots,'” Refn said about working on Death Stranding.

Kojima later revealed that Refn originally recommended Keanu Reeves for Mads Mikkelsen’s role but he personally preferred Mikkelsen.

“That would’ve been a threesome,” Refn jokingly added.

“One of the things that bonded us is that we are very similar,” Refn said about his experience working with Hideo Kojima. “We both like silence. “A very beautiful relationship began between us and we have traveled the world together like a couple,” he joked. “I think Kojima and I both take great pleasure in destroying good taste.”

Kojima concluded the panel by expressing his thoughts on the blurring line between movies and video games. “Gaming will be streaming, too,” he said. “I think games and movies, in the near future, will come closer. We’re going into an era of new possibilities.”

Death Stranding will release on November 8, 2019.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter, IGN]

