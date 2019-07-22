A new character by the name of Sigma has been announced as Overwatch’s next hero. As the game’s 31st hero, Sigma is described as “an eccentric astrophysicist” who attempts to control the power of gravity.

An animated trailer for the new hero was revealed via the official Overwatch Twitter account, which you can view below:

Introducing Sigma – an eccentric astrophysicist who hopes to unlock the secrets of the universe, unaware that he is being used as a living weapon. pic.twitter.com/Oi3or2VthQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 22, 2019

We didn’t get to see any in-game footage of Sigma, but rather were offered a backstory that gives us an indication as to who he is as a character. During the video, Sigma said, “Gravity is a harness.” Another phrase was, “I have harnessed the harness.” Both might point to some of his powers in-game.

After something goes awry during one his experiments, Sigma becomes bedridden and reemerges as a powerful being that can control gravity. According to a tweet, Blizzard notes that Sigma is “unaware the he is being used as a living weapon.”

The character’s official announcement was teased recently via Overwatch’s Twitter account, and its reaction saw the community trying to decipher its secrets. You can check out the teaser below:

This news comes after we found out that the game’s newest character would arrive later than usual, according to Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan. He also revealed that the 2019 Summer Games event would be commencing earlier than normal, as they began on July 16th. They will end on August 5, 2019.

While it isn’t clear how Sigma will play, we will likely find out more information soon. When we do, we’ll be sure to relay that information to you. We’ll hopefully get more information on when a fix will be coming for the game’s frame rate issues that recently started plaguing the community after its most recent update.

[Source: Twitter]