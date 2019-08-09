New Star Wars Battlefront 2 Star Cards Being Added This Month

It’s been quite a while since Star Wars Battlefront II has seen new abilities for its heroes and villains, but August’s update is bringing exactly what we’re looking for. The August 28, 2019 update will introduce new Star Cards for each hero and villain in the game to replace “Health on Kill” Star Cards that are now becoming a passive ability for each and every hero character. What this means is that every hero and villain in the game is getting brand new abilities, and if you have “Health on Kill” unlocked for them, you’ll already have the new Star Card unlocked at its current level.

Some of the new Star Cards have both positive and negative effects, which should help to balance them out so no one hero is too overpowered thanks to the new abilities. It has also been clarified that the exact values for some of these Star Cards are still being tweaked, and the team will include finalized values in the patch notes for the upcoming update.

Check out the entire list of new Star Cards and their respective details:

THE NEW CARDS

Boba Fett

New Card: Born to Fly

New Description: Boba Fett’s abilities cooldown are faster while in air, but his health regeneration starts 1.5 second later.

Darth Vader

New Card: Surrounded by Fear

New Description: When killing an enemy, Darth Vader gains stamina back.

Emperor Palpatine

New Card: Show no Mercy

New Description: Each extra target hit by CHAIN LIGHTNING will reduce its cooldown by 0.25 seconds to a maximum. This effect resets when Emperor Palpatine is defeated.

Iden Versio

New Card: Shocking Weakness

New Description: Iden Versio’s STUN DROID also reveals enemies in a 25 meters radius to all allies for a short time.

Kylo Ren

New Card: Power of Darkness

New Description: After he used FRENZY, Kylo Ren’s lightsaber damage is increased for 6 seconds.

Darth Maul

New Card: Savage

New Description: If Darth Maul hits four enemies with SPIN ATTACK within a short time, his SPIN ATTACK recharge will be 75% faster for 4 seconds.

General Grievous

New Card: Flesh is Weak

New Description: For every 10% health missing, General Grievous gains damage reduction but his health regeneration speed is halved.

Count Dooku

New Card: Initiative

New Description: Every 15 seconds, Count Dooku’s basic attack will be a critical strike, dealing extra damage. This cooldown is reduced by 1 second for every successful lightsaber attack.

Captain Phasma

New Card: Blaster Inspection

New Description: Every time she kills an enemy, Captain Phasma and friendly troopers around her gain a permanent 3% decrease to their blaster overheat per bolt to a maximum. This effect resets when Captain Phasma is defeated.

Chewbacca

New Card: Impervious

New Description: Every time Chewbacca deals a threshold of 200 combined damage with any ability, he gains 2% damage reduction to a maximum. This effect resets after Chewbacca is defeated.

Han Solo

New Card: Smuggler’s Wits

New Description: Han Solo gains an extra Dodge ability charge but all cooldowns are increased.

Leia Organa

New Card: Stay Together

New Description: If she is within 15 meters of two friendly units, Leia and her close allies will take reduced damage.

Lando Calrissian

New Card: Buckle Up, Baby

New Description: Every enemy trooper defeated or 100 damage to villains reduces the heat per shot of Lando’s X-8 Night Sniper permanently by 2% to a maximum. This effect resets when Lando is defeated.

Luke Skywalker

New Card: Intensify

New Description: Every trooper defeated or 200 damage to heroes increases Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber damage by 2 to a maximum. This effect resets after Luke is defeated..

Rey

New Card: Balance

New Description: Rey gains an extra Dodge ability charge, but her stamina drains faster.

Yoda

New Card: Size Matters Not

New Description: When the bonus health of PRESENCE depletes, it heals for some of the damage it prevented but its cooldown is increased by 13 seconds.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

New Card: Safeguard

New Description: After blocking 10 blaster shots, 2 abilities or lightsaber attacks with his block, Obi-Wan gains a permanent reduction of 2% to all his stamina costs to a maximum. This effect resets when Obi-Wan is defeated.

Anakin Skywalker

New Card: Steamroll

New Description: Every enemy trooper defeat or 200 damage to villains decreases all of Anakin Skywalker’s stamina costs by 2% to a maximum. This effect resets after Anakin is defeated.

Finn

New Card: In Charge

New Description: During UNDERCOVER TEAM, Finn will grant a damage reduction, of 2% for each trooper defeated or 100 damage to villains to a maximum, to all friendlies affected. This bonus stays for the next use of the ability but resets when Finn is defeated.

In case you missed it, the EA Help Twitter account recently teased that Luke Skywalker’s Endor appearance may be on its way to the game, and DICE let slip that new emotes were being worked on as well. July’s update for Star Wars Battlefront II brought with it community challenges for some of the game’s characters, complete with rewards such as voice lines and victory poses. There was a bug that prevented players from earning one of Darth Maul’s voice lines, but the team was eventually able to fix it, granting players their reward in the process.

What do you think about these new Star Cards? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]