The Nintendo Switch’s Fire Emblem: Three Houses may have been crowned king of the UK sales charts for two consecutive weeks, but Crash has raced in to reclaim his place at the top. Yet again, Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled finds itself in the number one spot on the UK sales charts for the first full week of August. Such a surge of success comes despite the racing title’s sales dropping by 14% from its units sold the week prior.

This marks the third week since Crash Team Racing’s June 2019 launch that the game has outperformed the UK’s competition. Considering the slowdown in new releases, this news does not come as too much of a surprise. Amidst the racer’s return to the top, Fire Emblem: Three Houses fell to seventh place due to a 60% sales decrease. The likes of FIFA 19, Grand Theft Auto V, and F1 2019 are all sandwiched between the most recent Crash and Fire Emblem releases.

A top 10 list of the best-selling UK titles from the week ending on August 10th is featured below:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Super Mario Maker 3 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe FIFA 19 Grand Theft Auto V F1 2019 Fire Emblem: Three Houses Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

With the remade racing title continuing to perform so well, its no wonder Activision seems committed to producing more projects in a similar vein. During a Q&A session for a recent earnings call, the company’s Publishing President Rob Kostich teased that the public should “stay tuned” for more remastered game announcements. We don’t know what these reveals could be and when they could appear. Given Activision’s massive portfolio, anything is possible at this point.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms.

