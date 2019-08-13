In late 2017, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive rereleased Team Bondi’s L.A. Noire for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Another version of the game, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, launched on PCs for VR devices, such as the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index. Now it seems this iteration of the detective-centric experience will soon come to the PlayStation VR, judging by its recent European rating.

On PEGI’s official website, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for PSVR appears listed alongside the PC version from December 2017. The PC listing correctly identifies the game’s original December 15th release date for that year. However, the PSVR version is tagged with a date of August 12, 2019. Clearly, this date is correct, as the game did not launch on the platform yesterday. Still, such an inaccurate detail may hint at something else. Perhaps a PlayStation VR release date for L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files is imminent. If so, this information will likely surface sometime in the near future.

Like the L.A. Noire experience from which it is derived, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files places players in the shoes of LAPD investigator Cole Phelps. Set in 1940s Los Angeles, California, it draws directly from real LAPD cases of the era, particularly those from the year of 1947. In this version of the Team Bondi title, Phelps is in charge of solving a total of seven cases, all built from the ground up with virtual reality in mind. Also similar to the original game, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files sees Cole Phelps work his way up from traffic cases to arson, homicide, and so on.

Beyond the inclusion of VR, it doesn’t function too differently from L.A. Noire. For instance, players still drive to their destinations, investigate scenes, and build their cases by interrogating relevant characters.

[Source: PEGI via Gematsu]