In 2017, Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive brought Team Bondi’s L.A. Noire to current-gen platforms. PC players received a different version of the title around the same time, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files. Eventually, this particular release made its way to Sony’s PlayStation VR, as well. Interestingly, the studio behind The VR Case Files, Australian-based Video Games Deluxe, is hard at work on a new VR adventure. In fact, said adventure is an open-world project for Rockstar Games in Sydney.

Video Games Deluxe shared the news in a recent announcement via LinkedIn. The brief post describes the project as a “AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar.” Video Games Deluxe’s announcement continues, “2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project.” Finally, the post concludes by noting that a number of positions at the studio’s Sydney location are presently open. The team is hiring for Senior Programmers, Engine Programmer, Designer, and Animator.

At the time of writing, little else is known about the new AAA VR project. In addition, Rockstar Games has yet to formally announce plans concerning the game. Since it sounds as though production remains in its early stages, more concrete details are unlikely to surface anytime soon.

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files provided players a new perspective. Similar to the base game, players had to drive around L.A., visit crime scenes, question witnesses, and interrogate suspects. It’s quite unlike any other VR experience. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how Video Games Deluxe expands its horizons in a new open-world VR project.

[Source: LinkedIn via VG247]