GTA, Red Dead Redemption Writer Leaves Rockstar After 16+ Years

Rockstar Games has lost veteran writer Michael Unsworth, whose works include Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games. Unsworth’s departure was revealed by a recent update to his LinkedIn profile.

Michael Unsworth worked on GTA IV and V and both Red Dead Redemption games

In a career spanning more than 16 years, Unsworth worked as a creative lead on a number of projects. Other than the GTA and Red Dead Redemption series, he worked on Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire. His most recent role at Rockstar was vice president of writing.

Vice President of writing at Rockstar Games Michael Unsworth appears to have left the company after 16 years, at least according to his LinkedIn.



He's most notable for writing both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption II, Grand Theft Auto IV & V, Max Payne 3,… pic.twitter.com/ntR7qQznvN — SWEGTA (@SWEGTA) August 26, 2023

According to Unsworth’s LinkedIn page, he left sometime this year. It’s unclear if he worked on GTA VI or not since his profile makes no mention of the game. It’s possible that he purposely skipped any mention of GTA VI to avoid speculations and unwanted attention.

Unfortunately for Unsworth, the update to his LinkedIn profile was enough to spark speculations. Fans have expressed concerns over the timing of his departure, especially considering his seniority at Rockstar.

While GTA VI is confirmed to be in development, there’s no word of its release or even a reveal. Rumors continue to swirl about the game’s launch window, but so far, we’ve seen nothing concrete.