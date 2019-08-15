For those of us unable to attend the gaming-centric festivities in Cologne, Germany next week, THQ Nordic will make sure no one misses a beat. The publisher will host live streams throughout gamescom 2019 and has unveiled a lengthy streaming schedule. During the streams, viewers can expect to see the 13 games THQ Nordic plans to showcase, developer discussions, interviews with a number of cosplayers, and more. Everything will kick off on August 20th at 10 am CEST/4 am EST.
THQ Nordic will stream the show on multiple platforms, including its Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube feeds. The first stream is scheduled to go live on August 20th. Everyday thereafter, streams will be held until gamescom ends on Saturday, August 24th.
The publisher’s full streaming scheduled for gamescom 2019 is available to peruse down below:
August 20th:
- 10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Geusts: Jan Pytlik, JakeEyeEXE, Florian Emmerich
- 11:00 – Gameplay – Guest: Cirouss
- 11:30 – Monkey King: Hero is Back – With Pan Schroder (Senior Producer)
- 12:00 – Booth Tour – Have a look around
- 12:30 – BFG Unlocked Special – With Adrian Goersch, Mischa Strecker
- 14:30 – Unannounced Title – With special guests
- 15:00 – Destroy All Humans! Cosplay – Guests: Martin Kreuch, Stehpan Schmitz
- 17:00 – Piranha Becken Spezial – With Piranha Bites
- 18:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers
August 21st:
- 10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guests: KawaUTV, X3NO
- 11:00 – Developer Play – With BFG, Deck13 Interactive, King Art Games, and Keen
- 12:00 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guests: Lennyficate and Artcore Cosplay
- 12:30 – Unannounced Title – THQ Nordic’s first grand strategy game
- 14:30 – Queue Quiz – The winnter takes it all
- 15:00 – Through the Darkest of Times – Guests: Writing Bull, Sebastian Schulz (Founder and Artist)
- 15:30 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guest: Sintica
- 16:30 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guests: Martin Kreuch, Stephan Schmitz
- 17:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers and streamers
August 22nd:
- 10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Raul del Cid (CEO of Runtime.gg)
- 12:00 – One Hand Clapping – With developer
- 14:00 – Darksiders Genesis – Guest: Reinhard Pollice
- 15:00 – Monkey King: Hero is Back – Guest JohnnyCDerp
- 15:30 – Cosplay Special – With Lightning Cosplay and Tingilya
- 17:00 – El Hijo – Guest: Maria Grau-Stenzel (creative producer)
- 17:30 – Desperados III – Guests: Dominik Abe, Dennis Huscak, Moritz Wagner
- 18:30 – Gold Seeker Challenge – Welcome to the wild west
- 19:30 – Desperados III – With Writing Bull and special guest
August 23rd:
- 10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Jan Pytlik (HandyGames)
- 11:00 – Spitlings – Guests: Milan Pingel (creative director), Jan Pytlik
- 12:00 – Unannounced Title – With special guests
- 12:30 – Biomutant – Guest: General Peach
- 15:30 – Talk and Gameplay – Guests: Dennsen86
- 17:00 – Talk and Gameplay – Guest: Zenix7410
- 18:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers and streamers
August 24th:
- 10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Florian Emmerich
- 11:30 – Wreckfest – With Pietsmiet
- 14:30 – Talk and Gameplay – Guest: Lost
- 16:30 – Darksiders Cosplay Special – With Germia, Ali Cosplay
- 17:30 – Famous Last Worlds – Goodbye and raffles
Most interesting are the three unannounced titles. Previously, THQ Nordic noted it would bring a few surprises to gamescom. Might the currently in development Saints Row will be one of them? There’s no way of knowing, but the unrevealed title scheduled to premiere on August 21st seems particularly compelling, considering it’s labeled as “THQ Nordic’s first grand strategy game.” It raises many questions. Specifically, what kind of strategy game might the publisher have up its sleeve? A city-building sim or perhaps something in the vein of XCOM? All will be known in only a few days.
For those interested in all THQ Nordic will showcase during the event, be sure to tune in to Gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 19th. THQ Nordic represents one of the more than 15 publishers slated to appear in some capacity on the pre-show.
[Source: THQ Nordic via Gamasutra]