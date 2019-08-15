For those of us unable to attend the gaming-centric festivities in Cologne, Germany next week, THQ Nordic will make sure no one misses a beat. The publisher will host live streams throughout gamescom 2019 and has unveiled a lengthy streaming schedule. During the streams, viewers can expect to see the 13 games THQ Nordic plans to showcase, developer discussions, interviews with a number of cosplayers, and more. Everything will kick off on August 20th at 10 am CEST/4 am EST.

THQ Nordic will stream the show on multiple platforms, including its Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube feeds. The first stream is scheduled to go live on August 20th. Everyday thereafter, streams will be held until gamescom ends on Saturday, August 24th.

The publisher’s full streaming scheduled for gamescom 2019 is available to peruse down below:

August 20th:

10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Geusts: Jan Pytlik, JakeEyeEXE, Florian Emmerich

11:00 – Gameplay – Guest: Cirouss

11:30 – Monkey King: Hero is Back – With Pan Schroder (Senior Producer)

12:00 – Booth Tour – Have a look around

12:30 – BFG Unlocked Special – With Adrian Goersch, Mischa Strecker

14:30 – Unannounced Title – With special guests

15:00 – Destroy All Humans! Cosplay – Guests: Martin Kreuch, Stehpan Schmitz

17:00 – Piranha Becken Spezial – With Piranha Bites

18:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers

August 21st:

10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guests: KawaUTV, X3NO

11:00 – Developer Play – With BFG, Deck13 Interactive, King Art Games, and Keen

12:00 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guests: Lennyficate and Artcore Cosplay

12:30 – Unannounced Title – THQ Nordic’s first grand strategy game

14:30 – Queue Quiz – The winnter takes it all

15:00 – Through the Darkest of Times – Guests: Writing Bull, Sebastian Schulz (Founder and Artist)

15:30 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guest: Sintica

16:30 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Guests: Martin Kreuch, Stephan Schmitz

17:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers and streamers

August 22nd:

10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Raul del Cid (CEO of Runtime.gg)

12:00 – One Hand Clapping – With developer

14:00 – Darksiders Genesis – Guest: Reinhard Pollice

15:00 – Monkey King: Hero is Back – Guest JohnnyCDerp

15:30 – Cosplay Special – With Lightning Cosplay and Tingilya

17:00 – El Hijo – Guest: Maria Grau-Stenzel (creative producer)

17:30 – Desperados III – Guests: Dominik Abe, Dennis Huscak, Moritz Wagner

18:30 – Gold Seeker Challenge – Welcome to the wild west

19:30 – Desperados III – With Writing Bull and special guest

August 23rd:

10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Jan Pytlik (HandyGames)

11:00 – Spitlings – Guests: Milan Pingel (creative director), Jan Pytlik

12:00 – Unannounced Title – With special guests

12:30 – Biomutant – Guest: General Peach

15:30 – Talk and Gameplay – Guests: Dennsen86

17:00 – Talk and Gameplay – Guest: Zenix7410

18:00 – Twitch Sings – With developers and streamers

August 24th:

10:00 – THQ Nordic Morning Show – Guest: Florian Emmerich

11:30 – Wreckfest – With Pietsmiet

14:30 – Talk and Gameplay – Guest: Lost

16:30 – Darksiders Cosplay Special – With Germia, Ali Cosplay

17:30 – Famous Last Worlds – Goodbye and raffles

Most interesting are the three unannounced titles. Previously, THQ Nordic noted it would bring a few surprises to gamescom. Might the currently in development Saints Row will be one of them? There’s no way of knowing, but the unrevealed title scheduled to premiere on August 21st seems particularly compelling, considering it’s labeled as “THQ Nordic’s first grand strategy game.” It raises many questions. Specifically, what kind of strategy game might the publisher have up its sleeve? A city-building sim or perhaps something in the vein of XCOM? All will be known in only a few days.

For those interested in all THQ Nordic will showcase during the event, be sure to tune in to Gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 19th. THQ Nordic represents one of the more than 15 publishers slated to appear in some capacity on the pre-show.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gamasutra]