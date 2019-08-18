Gears of War and LawBreakers creator, Cliff Bleszinski, has hinted that he may come out of retirement once again to work on a video game idea that’s stuck in his head. However, it’ll be a small, indie game should he choose to go ahead with it.

“UGH guys I kinda have a game idea and it won’t get out of my head,” Bleszinski tweeted. “I thought I was truly done. But then, stupid brain shows up. UGH.” In a follow up tweet, he said that his idea doesn’t revolve around the battle royale genre.

“OK to clarify, I have some ideas gestating, but if I did something it’d be small and most likely done remotely. Indie stuff,” he added. “Right now the focus is on the memoir – the deal making process has been kinda painful, but we’re close to signing with a major publisher.”

Bleszinski has retired from the video games industry twice before. In 2014, he ended his retirement to set up a new studio, Boss Key Productions, which went on to release multiplayer shooter, LawBreakers. Despite the game failing to make its mark, Boss Key started working on another title before it was suddenly shut down, with Bleszinski going into retirement yet again.

In December 2018, the developer announced his new broadway gig. He joined the production team of the musical Hadestown as a co-producer.

Whether Bleszinski will make a new game or not remains to be seen. However, it looks like he’s done with AAA production…for now, at least.

[Source: Cliff Bleszinski]