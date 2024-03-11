Gears of War Creator Doesn’t Mind the Idea of a PS5 Release

Gears of War creator Cliff ‘CliffyB’ Bleszinski isn’t opposed to the idea of the franchise launching on the PS5. A while back, rumors emerged that Microsoft was considering taking the popular Xbox exclusive to rival PlayStation, but there’s no word on whether those internal talks will ever materialize.

Cliff Bleszinski on Gears of War PS5 rumors: ‘The more, the merrier’

During an interview with GameRant, Bleszinski was asked to opine on the aforementioned rumor, in response to which he said that the more players the franchise has, the better.

“‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!'” Bleszinski said, quoting Ronald Regan. He added that he thinks Xbox boss Phil Spencer is aiming to break down console barriers and go for a Netflix style model. “That started with Xbox Game Pass and then, like Netflix, they realized they need to be on every device,” Bleszinski continued. “People have been joking about Gears of War coming to PlayStation for well over like a decade and, you know, I think ‘the more, the merrier.’”

Despite retiring from the games industry, Bleszinski doesn’t mind encouraging Gears fandom — something that he claims to “embrace.” He’s of the view that the more people play Gears of War, the more Gears of War tattoos we’ll see.