After too many long years of waiting for one of the best Final Fantasy games to be playable on modern generation consoles and getting an announcement at E3 this year, the Final Fantasy VIII Remastered release date is finally set for September 3, 2019. For those without a calendar, that’s just two weeks time until you get to rejoin Squall, Rinoa, Quistis, Zell, Seifer, and the rest of this excellent cast in a journey that goes from Balamb Garden to the corners of the world.

As a bonus, if you preorder the game now, you can get a free static PS4 theme. The theme features imagery and music from Final Fantasy VIII. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered runs $19.99 on the PlayStation Store.

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered has enhanced enough visuals that it ruins a previously hilarious meme making fun of Squall’s pixelated face. That’s not the only enhancement it features, though.

Enhanced visuals: Several characters, enemies, GF, and objects have been refined to look better than ever before.

Battle Assist: Activate this booster to max out HP and ATB bars – and trigger Limit Breaks at any time. You will lose all HP when you get hit by a critical attack that gives more damage than your HP, or by lethal damage.

No encounters: Want to explore without fear of attack? Activate this option to turn off random encounters. Event battles must still be done in order to advance the story.

3x speed boost: Accelerates time by a factor of three – perfect if you want to speed through easy battles or get somewhere in a hurry. This feature will not apply to certain scenes including movies.

Will you be taking the dive back into this classic story of love and war featuring what is probably the very best weapon in all of video games (gunblades)? Get your hands on Final Fantasy VIII Remastered on September 3.

