When Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches this fall, it will come packed with the Wildlands multiplayer mode, Ghost War. Ubisoft confirmed the PvP mode’s return during the Inside Xbox gamescom 2019 presentation. Just like its inclusion in Wildlands, Ghost War in Breakpoint will pit two teams of four players against one another. The action takes place across six different maps, which are all playable in the campaign, but redesigned for Ghost War’s PvP offerings.

For a look at what the PvP mode will bring to Ghost Recon Breakpoint, check out the gameplay preview in the following video:

Ghost War is all about tactical play and teamwork. Similar to battle royale modes in other games, competing teams are placed on a map whose perimeter gradually shrinks over the course of the match. This tightens the area of play, offering players fewer places to hide and essentially forcing them into combat encounters.

Strategy, in many respects, is integral to surviving such encounters. For instance, a Ghost on one team may launch a drone for a bird’s eye view of the map, in hopes of spotting, marking, and potentially taking out enemies. However, the use of drones, whether for surveillance or combat, may require smart thinking, as opponents are immediately notified of the drone’s launch. As such, should a member of the opposing team of Ghosts spy an airborne drone, it’s likely to come crashing down moments later.

With gamescom 2019 kicking off on August 20th, Ubisoft probably has more to reveal for Breakpoint in the coming days, especially since the publisher will host a playable demo during the event. Who knows, perhaps more will be shown during Gamescom: Opening Night Live later today.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is set to launch this fall on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Gamescom itself will come to an end on August 24th.