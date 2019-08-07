Gamescom 2019 is nearly upon us, meaning news about what to expect from the Cologne, Germany show keeps rolling in. Ubisoft has just announced its plans for the event, which include playable demos and live demonstrations. Fans in attendance will additionally be privy to in-game prizes for participating in the available game demos.

The publisher posted a brief video, providing an overview of what to expect from its gamescom presence. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

GAMESCOM! Let’s do this Check out our lineup & see what else we have in store #UbiGamescom — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 7, 2019

As for what gamescom attendees can expect to get their hands on, Ubisoft will host playable demos for three of its titles. They include: Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, new content from Rainbow Six: Siege, and Rolling Champions. For theater demonstrations, the publisher will show off upcoming content for Brawlhala, Trials Rising, and Just Dance 2020. A live theater demonstration of Watch Dogs Legion will also be on display. Ubisoft’s gamescom presence featuring all of this and more will kick off on August 21st at the publisher’s both located in Hall 6.1.

After gamescom, Ubisoft will make a stop in Birmingham, UK for its Ubisoft Experience fan event, which is scheduled to begin on August 24th and end on August 25th. Two more Ubisoft Experience events are also planned for the remainder of the year. One will take place in Sydney, Australia from September 14th to September 15th. The third and final event of the year will kick off in Paris, France on October 30th, during Paris Games Week. Tickets are already on sale for the Birmingham and Sydney shows.

Gamescom 2019 will kick off with a pre-show, Gamescom: Opening Night Live, on August 19th. The show hosted by Geoff Keighley will be streamed around the world.

[Source: Ubisoft]