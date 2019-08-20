Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus released for the PC back in November 2018, and now consoles will have a turn with this turn-based strategy game. Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios have announced that the game will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of 2020. (Q1 of the fiscal year means between October and December of 2019, but it’s possible they mean the first quarter of the calendar year, not fiscal year.)

We’ve seen plenty of the Adeptus Mechanicus chapter in other Warhammer 40,000 games, but this is the first console game to feature these Tech Priests front and center. Like any good band of Mechanicus, these worshipers of the Omnissiah are on a hunt to salvage ancient tech. Protagonist Magos Dominus Faustinius, in particular, is leading his salvage band into the tombs of Silva Tenebris. The Imperium of Man has only recently “rediscovered” this planet, and the Magos is in charge of the tech expedition.

Since Mechanicus is a turn-based strategy game, players will have to manage resources, plan tactical operations, and tell the Tech Priests every move they make. Bulwark Studios also boasts that the Magos’ (thus the player’s) decisions will shape each mission and decide the fate of your troops. I assume this means “decide who lives and who dies, so plan accordingly.”

However, these decisions will also affect the endings available. It will be possible to play multiple times and get different endings each time. Notable Black Library author Ben Counter penned this story, so one can hope this story is better than so many other Warhammer 40,000 video game offerings.

The console edition of Mechanicus will include the PC’s Omnissiah Edition content, which contains the following:

the Mechanicus soundtrack,

“Deus Ex Mechanicus” short story written by Andy Chambers,

a digital artbook, and

the Arc Scourge melee weapon.

This edition also includes the Augment Update, which adds the IronMan mode, permadeath options, and other difficulty customization options.

As soon as we receive word of a definitive release date, we will be sure to let you know.

Praise the Omnissiah!

[Source: Gematsu]