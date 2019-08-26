Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be available for free for one week between August 28th and September 3rd. It will be free on all platforms, including the PS4, and will allow users to play on every maps with 20 of the game’s legacy operators. Those who make time to play will be able to carry over any progress made to the full version of the game, if they decide to buy it.

Access to the free version of Rainbow Six Siege will begin at 9am EST on August 28th. Ubisoft noted that users playing the free version can play online with anyone who either owns the game or is playing the free version, making it easier to find people to play with.

Also, Rainbow Six Siege will be available at a discounted price on the PlayStation store from August 28th until September 9th. This will make it more appealing for those who fall in love with the free version to jump into the full game.

Rainbow Six Siege has gone from a simple multiplayer shooter into an online platform, with tons of content constantly added by Ubisoft. In fact, the developer has stated that Rainbow Six Siege could be supported on the next generation consoles. Instead of releasing a sequel, Ubisoft wants to continue updating Rainbow Six Siege, expanding on the amount of things to do in-game. Since its release in 2015, the game has seen numerous expansions, dozens of operators, events, and updates, making it one of Ubisoft’s most successful and beloved games of the generation.

A spinoff title, Rainbow Six Quarantine was announced at E3 2019. It will focus on cooperative PvE action, instead of the PvP gameplay found in Siege. Although we don’t have a release date, it is supposed to launch sometime in the spring of 2020. Beta signups for Quarantine are live now.

Do you think you’ll be trying out Rainbow Six Siege during its free-to-play week? Let us know!