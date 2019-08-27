From 1997 to 1999, an animated series based on Spawn, entitled Todd McFarlane’s Spawn, ran for 18 episodes. It was an unfortunately short-lived series, but remains a cult classic in the eyes of fans. Thankfully, a bit of the show’s legacy will soon live on in Mortal Kombat 11. The voice of Spawn, legendary actor Keith David, has announced he will reprise the role for the character’s upcoming MK11 DLC.

David revealed the news on his personal Twitter page, complete with a new look at Spawn in the game. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

Spawn’s presence in Mortal Kombat 11 remains quite the enigma. Apart from a teaser clip in the recent Kombat Pack reveal, the character hasn’t been seen in action. Since Spawn will not become available in the game until March 2020, it’s not yet clear as to when NetherRealm Studios will show off actual gameplay for him.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane did tease what he knew of the character’s MK11 presence. And he seems incredibly happy about it so far. He told IGN at the event that NetherRealm appears to have a bunch of Spawn geeks on staff, as they’ve referenced things from the hellspawn’s history that McFarlane himself can hardly recall. In short, Spawn is in the best of hands.

Keith David’s casting serves as the icing on the cake. Even non-Spawn fans are likely to be pleased by this news. After all, David’s made a name for himself in gaming. This is Mass Effect’s Admiral David Anderson we’re talking about. David also had the distinct honor of voicing himself in Saints Row IV.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.