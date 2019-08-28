CyberConnect2 Wants to Continue the .Hack Series

Want more .Hack? So does the studio behind it. CyberConnect2 released a new Q&A video via its official YouTube channel where studio president Hiroshi Matsuyama talked about continuing the .Hack series. In short, the team would absolutely love to continue the series as Matsuyama-san says it’s their “absolute lifework.” He then goes on to mention that the timing of a new title would depend on a lot of things so it’s probably safe to assume that a .Hack project isn’t currently in development.

Earlier this month, Matsuyama-san also commented on the possibility of a .Hack MMORPG (or rather the lack thereof). Given the fact that the single-player JRPG series’ storyline is based inside of a fictional MMORPG, the team isn’t into the idea of turning it into a real MMORPG. The last entry in the series, .Hack//G.U. Last Recode was a remaster that contained the three PS2 titles in the series. Additionally, the game had some added never-before-seen content with a fourth act that followed after the ending of the third game in the bundle. Outside of the new ly added content in .Hack//G.U. Last Recode, a modern sequel hasn’t arrived in over a decade so it’s understandable that fans want to know what CyberConnect2 is waiting for.

Currently, CyberConnect2 is working on developing Bandai Namco’s single-player RPG Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The studio is no stranger to adapting popular anime and manga into video games as they previously worked on the popular Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series. Additionally, the studio was working with Square Enix on Final Fantasy VII: Remake but the development of the title has since moved in-house with Square Enix.

Considering CyberConnect 2 has consistently worked with Bandai Namco, it’ll be interesting to see if the publisher gives the studio the opportunity to work on a modern .Hack entry in the near future. For now, fans will just have to continue hoping and waiting. At least we know that the studio behind the series is very interested in creating another.

[Source: CyberConnect2 via Twinfinite]