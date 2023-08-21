Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Release Date Set in Trailer

Bandai Namco and developer CyberConnect2 have announced the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections release date.

When does Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections release?

The game is set to release on November 17, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A PC release date has not yet been announced.

The fighting game is set to release as the Naruto series celebrates its 20th anniversary and will feature content and stories from all previous games set in the Ninja Storm fighting game series, including new content based on the Boruto anime series.

According to CyberConnect2, over 130 fighters will be available to choose from, and a new story featuring Naruto’s son Boruto will also be included. The story will see Boruto tasked with stopping the threat of the Fifth Great Ninja War from breaking out.

Pre-orders for Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections are available now, with standard editions available as well as a Digital Deluxe edition ($84.99) that includes the base game, the Season Pass (which will add five new playable characters post-launch), and an exclusive “Maskless” costume for Kakashi. A digital Ultimate Edition is also available ($94.99) and includes all previous content plus five new costumes and two costume accessories.

Physical versions of the game are also being released by Bandai Namco, with a Collector’s Edition and Premium Collector’s Edition being offered up. The Collector’s Edition ($139.99) will feature the base game and a steelbook case, as well as a special Collector’s Box and an exclusive Naruto and Sasuka figurine set.

The Premium Collector’s Edition ($199.99) will receive all digital and physical bonuses from the Digital Deluxe/Ultimate Edition and Collector’s Edition and will also include six physical collectible cards as well as a special scroll with original artwork of every fighter in the game drawn by Studio Pierrot, the studio behind the Naruto series.