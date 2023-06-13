Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Trailer Adds 3 Characters

A new Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailer reveals three new characters coming to the game, including two iconic characters from the Naruto manga and anime.

The new release collects three characters in total, including new playable characters Boruto (Karma), Kawaki, and Jigen. Those three will join the previously announced Naruto (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke (Supporting Kage).

Alongside the characters, Bandai Namco also announced that the characters will be able to do some secret techniques with one another. Namely, Kawak will be able to partner up with both Boruto (Karma) and Naruto to do secret versions of the Rasengan.

Check out the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections trailer below:

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is set to release on PS4 and PS5 in 2023, though a specific date has yet to be given.