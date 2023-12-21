Tekken 8 Trailers Previews Shaheen, Details Ultimate Edition

Bandai Namco has released a new Tekken 8 trailer showcasing Shaheen, another returning character set to be part of Tekken’s roster.

The new trailer previews Shaheen, a character that originally debuted in Tekken 7 and is often referred to as the “Desert Falcon.” The character has a military background in the world of Tekken, so his fighting style mirrors that of other close combat characters. This includes traditional punches and kicks while also incorporating some highly acrobatic maneuvers into his moveset.

Check out the new Tekken 8 trailer below:

Tekken 8 Ultimate Edition includes various bonuses

Alongside the new character trailer, Bandai Namco also showed off Tekken 8’s Ultimate Edition in a new video. The Ultimate Edition of the game is available to preorder now for $109.99 on Bandai Namco’s website, and offers up some digital bonuses for fans.

This includes 32 Gold Suit costumes for each character, exclusive skins and t-shirt designs for players avatars, and the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, granting players access to the future batch of DLC set to arrive in the game.

Tekken 8 will release on January 26, 2024, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.