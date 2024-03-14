Graphics-Free Adventure Game The Vale Available Now on PS5

Falling Squirrel announced on Friday that The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, an adventure game with no graphics, is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The Vale was originally released in 2021 and was best known for being a graphics-free adventure game. Prior to its launch on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the game was available for Xbox and PC.

Despite having no graphics, The Vale features a star-studded cast of voice actors, including Karen Knox (Starlink, Far Cry 5), Samer Salem (The Expanse, The Handmaid’s Tale), and Steve Cumyn (Far Cry 3, Versailles).

The game was designed to provide a compelling experience for gamers of any kind, and was nominated at The Game Awards 2021 for “Innovation in Accessibility.”

What is The Vale: Shadow of the Crown about?

The game follows the story of “the king’s younger sister who finds herself alone in hostile lands following an attack by an invading army,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Blind since birth, this heroine must survive the long, dark, dangerous valley that leads home – relying not on their sight, but on aural and haptic information to survive.”

“As a publisher focused on making games inclusive of all players, we couldn’t be more excited to be bringing a game as acclaimed for its accessibility as The Vale to more platforms,” said Paul Boyko, founder and Chief Creative Officer of First Peoples Digital. “Creating games that can be enjoyed by everybody shouldn’t be an afterthought. Dave Evans and his team at Falling Squirrel approach the problem from the bottom up, starting with an idea that could work for players of any visual acuity.”